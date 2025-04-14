First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 711.4% from the March 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

