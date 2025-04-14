Citigroup Cuts Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target to $16.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.49. 67,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $255.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9,690.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.