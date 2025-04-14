Citigroup Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,415. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,546,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 616,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,406,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,224,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,569,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,145,000 after purchasing an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

