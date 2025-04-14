Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,860. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

