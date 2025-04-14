Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Price

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,474. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after buying an additional 4,915,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,984 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $166,061,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

