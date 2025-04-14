First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 171,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 80,820 shares.The stock last traded at $46.32 and had previously closed at $45.90.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.