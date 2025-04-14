First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 171,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 80,820 shares.The stock last traded at $46.32 and had previously closed at $45.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

