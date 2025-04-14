Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 1855277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8,000.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

