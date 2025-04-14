B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.64. 2,343,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,892,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 30,150 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$125,725.50. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$108,383.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62.24. This trade represents a 99.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,145 shares of company stock worth $1,635,577. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.