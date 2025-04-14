CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17), with a volume of 2347586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.81 ($0.17).
CyanConnode Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of £44.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About CyanConnode
CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.
