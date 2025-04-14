Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

