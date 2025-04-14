RXO Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RXO)

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,957 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,050% compared to the average daily volume of 264 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in RXO during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in RXO by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in RXO by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. 1,122,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. RXO has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

