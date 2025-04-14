Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Expands By 1,000.0%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rexel Stock Up 3.2 %

Rexel stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. 17,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. Rexel has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

