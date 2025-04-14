Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.40 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.60), with a volume of 102975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.
