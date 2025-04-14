Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 882.8% in March

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 882.8% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CRYBF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

About Cryptoblox Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc operates as a blockchain technology and infrastructure company in Canada. The company develops digital asset infrastructure and mining, mining products, and technology and structured blockchain products and services. The company was formerly known as Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.