Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 882.8% in March

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 882.8% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of CRYBF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
