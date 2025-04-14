Toy Stocks To Research – April 14th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that specialize in designing, manufacturing, and marketing toys and related products. These stocks often reflect the cyclical and trend-driven nature of the toy industry, with their performance influenced by factors like consumer demand, seasonal trends, and popular culture. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,310,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $977.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $702.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $982.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $949.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,346. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

