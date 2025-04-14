Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 14th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in developing or utilizing quantum computing technologies, such as quantum hardware, software, or related research. These stocks represent investments in what many consider an emerging and potentially transformative field, though they often come with higher volatility due to the speculative nature of quantum technology adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 15,237,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,729,980. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.85. 18,710,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,694,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,888,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,389,607. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

