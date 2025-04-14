Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.56. 1,514,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

