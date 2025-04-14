Citigroup Cuts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $68.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $57.38. 11,274,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,097,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $2,060,025.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,413,489.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

