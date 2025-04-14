Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.52 and last traded at $61.60. Approximately 215,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 666,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

