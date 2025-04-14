Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.56. 1,333,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,233,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $644.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel bought 21,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,848.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

