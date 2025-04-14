WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 141,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 72,735 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $43.24.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 102,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 465,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

