DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DoubleVerify traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.23. 498,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,419,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

DV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cannonball Research downgraded DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DV

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 710.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.