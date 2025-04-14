Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDCF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDCF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.22. 5,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.