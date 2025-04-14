Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Increases By 474.9%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 474.9% from the March 15th total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 33.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of CISO Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CISO Global Stock Up 22.0 %

Shares of CISO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 3,340,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. CISO Global has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

