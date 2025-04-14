Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Declines By 94.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,618,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,819,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF accounts for approximately 18.3% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned 68.57% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

