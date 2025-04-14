InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,000.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

