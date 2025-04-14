Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 546,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.99. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 964,899 shares during the period. Estuary Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $20,714,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $19,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $12,050,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 475,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 280,913 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

