Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,381,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 78,646,144 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.41.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 324,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,433,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000.

