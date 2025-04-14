Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,381,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 78,646,144 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.41.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
