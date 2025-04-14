Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.12. 574,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,448,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

