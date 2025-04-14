Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 28.3% – Should You Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.87 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.87 ($0.14). Approximately 7,645,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 791% from the average daily volume of 858,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

Scancell Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scancell

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

