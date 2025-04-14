NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,634,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,184,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 122.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth about $170,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

