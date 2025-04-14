BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BCCMY remained flat at $2.28 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347. BAIC Motor has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
