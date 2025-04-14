BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCCMY remained flat at $2.28 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347. BAIC Motor has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

