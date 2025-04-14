Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Update

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bodycote Stock Performance

BYPLF remained flat at $6.84 during midday trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

