Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Update

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bodycote Stock Performance
BYPLF remained flat at $6.84 during midday trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $9.28.
Bodycote Company Profile
