Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Decreases By 97.2%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 176,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNIY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bankinter
Bankinter Stock Up 3.0 %
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Bankinter will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
