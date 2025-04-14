JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:M traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.35. 3,399,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,969. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,373.92. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Macy’s by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

