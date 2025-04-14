DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.75.

Shares of WDAY traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,227 shares of company stock valued at $77,863,531. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

