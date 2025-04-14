Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEGZY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.66. 21,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,689. WEG has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0142 per share. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. WEG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

