Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS YKLTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. 1,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.
