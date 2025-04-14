Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS YKLTY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. 1,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

