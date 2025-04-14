Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eureka Lithium Price Performance

Eureka Lithium stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Eureka Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.43.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

