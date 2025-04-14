Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eureka Lithium Price Performance
Eureka Lithium stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Eureka Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.43.
About Eureka Lithium
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Lithium
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.