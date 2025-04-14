JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $1,112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,444,432 shares in the company, valued at $141,244,048.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $533,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,929,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,089,840.20. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,104 shares of company stock worth $15,587,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

