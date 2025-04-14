Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 176,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. The trade was a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,953.20. This represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,193 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Progress Software by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 518,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 384,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $15,432,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progress Software by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,699,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

