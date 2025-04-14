Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

NYSE ESTC remained flat at $79.83 during trading hours on Monday. 577,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,888,420.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at $271,033,118.73. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

