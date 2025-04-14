Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.64 and last traded at $78.89. 217,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,244,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FWONK

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 1,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.