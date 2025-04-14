United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.77 and last traded at $99.77. 820,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,796,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

