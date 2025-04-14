Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 3% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $947.55 and last traded at $945.79. 1,354,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,681,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $918.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.31.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $960.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $885.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

