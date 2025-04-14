Short Interest in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Grows By 1,156.8%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 1,156.8% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BSVO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 372,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

