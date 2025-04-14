Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Grows By 1,587.5%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 1,587.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rightmove Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,788. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

