Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.36 and last traded at $70.30. 101,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,061,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

