WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 1,364.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 87,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

