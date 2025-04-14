Energy Stocks To Research – April 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in the production, exploration, and distribution of energy resources like oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks tend to be influenced by fluctuations in commodity prices, regulatory environments, and global economic conditions, making them a distinct and sometimes volatile segment of the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.41. The stock had a trading volume of 60,899,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,875,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.01 billion, a PE ratio of 121.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.57. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,843,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,297,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,388. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $449.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19.

